PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Marciopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was pulled from canal near the Phoenix and Tolleson border Sunday morning.
The body was found near the area of 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Rescues crews from Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson responded to the call and removed the body from the canal.
No other details have been released at this time.
