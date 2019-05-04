LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in Lake Havasu Saturday morning.
At around 6:45 a.m., MCSO's deputies and rescue team responded to the Thompson Bay area of Lake Havasu for a call of a missing person after someone found personal belongings on shore, and a remote controlled boat was located floating near the Buoy Line of Thompson Bay.
During the investigations, police discovered Edward Young, 59 had been at the park operating his remote controlled boat and he had not been heard from since.
Young's body was found in the Thompson Bay by MCSO's dive rescue and recovery team members.
Deputies say the body was found approximately 75 feet from the shoreline.
Deputies believe Young may have crashed his boat and attempted to swim out to it.
The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.