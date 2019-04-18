LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A disturbing discovery was made near a church in Laveen on Thursday.
A body was found Thursday in the parking lot of the New Destiny Christian Church near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
It's unclear whether the body was that of a man, woman or child. It's also unclear how long the body had been there.
Deputies said they are in the early parts of the investigation and are trying to figure out what led up to the death.
