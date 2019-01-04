WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a baseball and softball coach for allegedly committing sex crimes against minors.
MCSO says 42-year-old Jack “Buck” Thomas was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 4, in Waddell, which is west of Phoenix.
MCSO says Thomas had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of the state of California for multiple crimes of a sexual nature against children.
The investigation into Thomas' alleged crimes originated in the Sacramento area after several victims there reported having been inappropriately touched by Thomas.
During the investigation, detectives with the West Sacramento Police Department learned that Thomas operated his own business as a baseball/softball hitting coach.
MCSO says that it was during private hitting instruction that Thomas had access to the victims.
At least one victim was reportedly sexually assaulted within the jurisdiction of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after she traveled to Arizona for training.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims out there within Maricopa County.
Anyone with further information should contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit by calling, 602 876-1011.
Thomas was booked into the Fourth Ave Jail. He faces a number of charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual battery and burglary.
His extradition to California is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.