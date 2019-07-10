GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A barricaded man is in custody after shooting a woman in Guadalupe late Tuesday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena.
[VIDEO: Shooting suspect arrested after hiding in Guadalupe home]
MCSO said a woman was shot by a man and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man then barricaded himself inside a nearby home. MCSO said their SWAT team was able to take the man into custody Wednesday morning.
[WATCH: Shooting leads to barricade situation in Guadalupe]
MCSO said all residents near the barricade situation were evacuated for precautionary reasons. They have since been allowed to re-enter their homes.
No other information was made available.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.