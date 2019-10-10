MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a former dance studio employee on suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to MCSO, SVU detectives arrested John Ivory Myers, 34, earlier this week.
“Myers was employed, at least on a part time (sic) basis, at various dance studios and youth academic environments within Maricopa County,” MCSO said in a brief news alert that included two photos of Myers.
Investigators have not released any other details, including the nature of Myers’ jobs or what led them to arrest him.
Arizona’s Family is working to get more information and will update this story accordingly.
In the meantime, if you know anything about Myers, please call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)