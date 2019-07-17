KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman were arrested after deputies said the pair killed someone who is likely the woman's mother and tried to hid the crime by putting her body in a 55-gallon drum and burying it in Kingman.
Mark Anthony Baldanado Jr., 31, and Carrie Conlyn Vanover, 23, are facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives said they received information about an unreported homicide that happened in April at a home in north Kingman. When they searched the place, they say they found a shallow grave in the backyard with a 55-gallon drum that had the body inside of it.
Investigators believe the victim is Shawn Maureen Vanover, Carrie's mother, but say an autopsy will positively identify her.
It's unclear how she died.
MCSO says Baldanado and Carrie confessed to the murder.
The investigation is underway.
(2) comments
The white crime wave continues
I wonder if his girlfriends in the pen will wipe that smirk off his face.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.