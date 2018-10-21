TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Tonopah on Thursday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
Miguel Lopez, 33, turned himself in on Sunday.
Deputies said he was driving a silver Toyota Prius when he nearly crashed into a group of motorcyclists on Wintersburg Road near Van Buren Street around 1 p.m.
[PREVIOUS STORY: MCSO searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash]
One of the motorcyclists lost control because of Lopez's actions and slammed head-on into a semi-truck, deputies said.
The rider's motorcycle crashed into a second motorcyclist, who was hospitalized.
The first motorcyclist, who's name hasn't been released, died at the scene.
Lopez is being booked into 4th Avenue jail on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal traffic collision.
(1) comment
Only read the headline and didn't even look at the story, but let me guess - the suspect was Hispanic. Let me know if I'm wrong...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.