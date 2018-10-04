A decades-old cold case involving a 13-year-old girl has finally been solved, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said detectives arrested Raymond Diaz last week thanks to new DNA evidence.
The case dates back to Nov. 5, 1981, when 13-year-old Amy Yachimec went missing from her family's apartment near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Her mother filed a missing person report the next day. According to MCSO, Diaz was considered a person of interest, but there wasn't enough evidence for an arrest.
In May of 1988, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assumed the case since new evidence led detectives to believe the crime happened in their jurisdiction.
Then in March of 2015, deputies said DNA evidence linked Diaz to the murder of Amy.
Diaz is already in state prison after convictions for kidnapping and sexual assault, among other crimes, MCSO said.
