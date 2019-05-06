MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was hospitalized after he was shot by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies in Mesa on Monday evening has died.
The shooting happened near Crismon Road and Main Street.
No deputies were hurt, MCSO said.
According to MCSO, deputies went out there because a man in his 30s was threatening people around 4 p.m.
When they got there, they told the armed man to drop the gun and he didn't, MCSO said.
That's when they opened fire.
Investigators didn't say if the man pointed the gun at deputies.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
Deputies said they know this man and have been to his house before.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.
The man's identity has not been released.
This is the 19th shooting involving law enforcement in Maricopa County in 2019.
