SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 58-year-old woman in connection with a homicide that occurred Wednesday in Sun City West.
Deputies arrested Julie Ling Wednesday after finding the body of Sheila Severeid, whom Ling described as "a very bad lady," according to court documents.
According to MCSO, a door-to-door salesman called the Sun City West posse just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday and reported he went to Severeid's home and spoke with a woman who told him there was a body inside.
Posse members responded to the house near R.H. Johnson Boulevard and Bell Road and observed 76-year-old Severeid's lifeless body lying on the floor.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Ling, who was wearing a bathrobe, told posse members about Severeid's body.
"Julie stated, 'She was a very bad lady. She killed JonBenet Ramsey and other children,'" reads the probable cause statement. "Julie said Sheila was a terrorist."
When deputies arrived on the scene, they noted that there was "an elastic/rubber band wrapped around [Severeid's] face and neck," according to court documents.
Detectives discovered that Ling, who is believed to be a transient, had an outstanding arrest warrant from a 2018 drug case and took her into custody.
"While Julie was being transported, she was mumbling to herself about the CIA, KGB and her family during the 1970's (sic)," according to court documents.
Detectives learned that Ling had trespassed at Severeid's home earlier in the week. At that time, Severeid told investigators that "Julie hit her and was being unruly."
According to court documents, Ling told MCSO detectives that she used "the elastic/rubber band" to strangle Severeid.
In addition to the original 2018 drug charges, Ling now faces charges of first-degree murder and trespassing.
Because she was on felony release when she was arrested on suspicion of murder, Ling is being held without bond.
