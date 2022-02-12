LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people died when their canoe rolled over on Lake Pleasant Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. near the Waddell Dam. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a third person was in the canoe at the time. That person’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett.
Authorities originally called it drowning but on Saturday said that the victims died from complications of hypothermia. MCSO says the victims were 22-year-old Arimus Nazareth and a 14-year-old boy. The sheriff's office won't release the name of the 14-year-old because he is a minor. Detectives are still working to learn what caused the canoe to turn over. It's also not clear if the people in the canoe were wearing life jackets.
Lake Pleasant, a popular destination for boating, fishing, water sports, and camping, is a little less than an hour north of Phoenix.