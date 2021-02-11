PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities across the Phoenix metro are searching for a young girl taken by her father without permission in south Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, an 2-year-old girl was taken from a home near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road around 1:30 p.m.
The young girl, Aurora Pertrin, was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap pink dress with white poke-a-dots, and pink shoes with a unicorn face.
In an evening update, MCSO says the mother allowed the father, Tyler Garbett, to drive their vehicle down the street to check the mail at 71st Avenue and Roeser Road. After the mother got out of the vehicle, Garbett took off with Aurora, who was in a car seat in the back seat of the car.
Garbett was last seen wearing a white plain t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, and khaki shorts. The vehicle is a 2009 Nissan Versa.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.
Earlier this week, an Amber Alert was issued after 30-year-old Eric Maes kidnapped his son in Peoria. Maes was caught by police in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon after a Valley-wide manhunt.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect the girl's age as 2. Initially, MCSO said the girl was 18 months old.