BUCKEYE, AZ, (3TV/CBS 5) – The 8-year-old boy who was hurt on a backyard zip line in Buckeye has died, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon.
The accident happened nearly two weeks ago, on June 29, 2019, at a home southwest of Elliot and Rainbow Valley roads in Buckeye.
MCSO spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said the incident is still under investigation, but “it appears to have been a tragic accident.”
Gillett said at the time that the boy might have suffered a “strangulation injury while attempting to ride the zip line.”
The zip line appears to be homemade and is about 30 feet tall.
No arrests have been made.
(1) comment
This is a horrible outcome. My thoughts are with the family. With that said, AZFamily ... today is July 5. Looking at this "The accident happened nearly two weeks ago, on June 29, 2019" ... someone doesn't understand math well. The accident happened 6 days ago, not nearly 2 weeks ago.
