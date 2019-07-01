PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A 3-year-old girl was pulled from a backyard pool Monday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The child's mother found her in the pool, and someone performed CPR on the girl at the home, which is located near 107th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. It remains unclear how long she was underwater.
