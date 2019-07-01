PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A 3-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool Monday evening has died, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
According to MCSO, the the child passed away at an area hospital on Tuesday morning.
The child's mother found her in the pool, and someone performed CPR on the girl at the home, which is located near 107th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. It remains unclear how long she was underwater.
MCSO said foul play does not appear to be a factor and the case is still under investigation.
Put an end to Arizona's annual Child Drowning Season. Pass the law that a pool cannot be installed and a property with a swimming pool cannot be sold or transferred without a correctly working child safety fence in place around the pool. Build the fence and save children's lives.
Another tragic loss in Arizona's Child Drowning Season. Pass the law; Build the fence, save children's lives.
Charge the parents for not keeping an eye on their little girl
Near Peoria? So in Sun City? El Mirage? Glendale? ...?
You're close....
