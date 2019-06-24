BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was hurt on a zip line.
It happened southwest of Elliot and Rainbow Valley roads in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
“Preliminary information is that the child suffered the injury from a zip line,” according to MCSO spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett.
It’s not clear how bad the injury is or exactly what happened.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as we learn more.
