BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was hurt on a zip line Monday evening.
It happened at about 5 p.m. at a home southwest of Elliot and Rainbow Valley roads in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
[WATCH: Child is reportedly in critical condition]
"Preliminary information is that the child suffered the injury from a zip line," according to MCSO spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett.
The zip line, which appears to be homemade, is about 30 feet tall.
While it's not clear how the boy got hurt, he reportedly is in critical condition at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
MCSO has released very little information, saying only that it is investigating.
Might of been better off just dropping him off at McDonald's. Hope he's OK, though!
