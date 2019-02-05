TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.
MCSO said deputies were called out to the TA truck stop off Interstate 10 and 339th Avenue in Tonopah Tuesday morning. The call was regarding "an unknown trouble."
The details were not immediately available, but MCSO said the 17-year-old was detained in connection with a possible assault.
An MCSO spokesman said the teen would be booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of aggravated assault, kidnapping and sexual assault.
It's not clear who made the call that sent deputies to the truck stop.
MCSO said the investigation is ongoing and investigators cannot release additional details.
Tonopah is a little less than an hour west of Phoenix along I-10.
