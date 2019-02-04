SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a 14-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his aunt.
Few details were immediately available, but MCSO spokesman Calbert Gillett said the 42-year-old Sun Lakes woman was killed “during the early morning hours of Friday.”
The teen was arrested Saturday night.
Investigators have not released any other information.
Sun Lakes is about 30-40 minutes southeast of Phoenix along Interstate 10 or Loop 101.
Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.
