LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Sen. Martha McSally met with commanders at Luke Air Force Base Thursday to discuss ways to stop sexual assaults in the military.
McSally, who revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by an Air Force officer, says she has asked for a task force to investigate abuse in the military, and the Pentagon has agreed.
McSally says she would like task force to move quickly.
And she said the military needs to do a better job on education and prevention.
During her appearance Thursday, McSally also addressed the recent harsh words from President Trump about the late Sen. John McCain, who died last year.
McSally says she talked privately this week with President Donald Trump about his ongoing attacks against the late Sen. John McCain.
But the conversation didn't slow down the president who continued on cable news today to knock McCain, who died seven months ago from brain cancer.
McSally provide few details about their conversation, saying that she wanted Trump to know how she and the people of Arizona feel about McCain.
"I made it clear I love McCain. John McCain is a hero," said McSally, who was appointed to fill McCain's seat in the Senate.
McSally also said, "the state reveres John McCain, and his family deserves respect by everybody."
When asked if Trump was respecting McCain and his family, McSally said, "There is a lot of disrespect going on out there all the way around."
