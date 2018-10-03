(3TV/CBS 5) -- A day after President Donald Trump mocked the woman who is accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Martha McSally, the Republican nominee for Senate, called for "grace and respect."
But McSally, who is a survivor of sexual abuse, did not condemn the president's remarks like several other high-profile Republicans.
Instead, McSally said she was working to bring the president to Arizona to rally GOP voters in the final weeks of the campaign.
"President Trump is coming out probably. We are still working on dates to Arizona as we are in a consequential race for the balance of the senate and the senate majority and we do need Republican voters who are less engaged to wake up," she said after a campaign stop in Gilbert.
In a campaign-style event Tuesday night, the president cast doubt in Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh assaulted her in the 1980s while they were both in high school.
Trump's comments drew sharp criticism from three Republican senators who could decide the fate of Kavanaugh's confirmation.
Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake from Arizona each rebuked Trump on Wednesday.
"I thought it was insensitive and appalling, frankly. There's no time or place to discuss something so sensitive at a political rally. It's wrong," Flake said.
McSally's Democratic opponent, Kyrsten Sinema, took a much harder line against Trump's remarks.
"Like most Americans, I was sickened by those comments. Sexual assault and sexual harassment are always wrong, and there is no situation in which it is acceptable to mock a survivor’s pain," Sinema said in a statement.
