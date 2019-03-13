PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she'll vote to uphold President Donald Trump's emergency declaration freeing up money to build a wall on the southern border.
The Republican senator said Wednesday she's spoken to Trump and others in his administration and was assured that the wall money won't be taken from military construction projects in Arizona during the current federal fiscal year.
The House has voted to nullify the emergency declaration and the Senate is expected to vote on the same measure soon, though Trump would likely veto it.
Vice President Mike Pence called on McSally and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the emergency declaration during a visit to Arizona last week. Sinema has not said how she would vote.
