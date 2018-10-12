GILBERT (AP) - Republican candidate Martha McSally is calling on supporters to get out the vote for an Arizona Senate race that has become a dead heat.
McSally, along with former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reminded a crowd at a rally in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert on Friday that a great deal was at stake in the November election.
The congresswoman is facing Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
McSally says the seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake is "literally the firewall to make sure we keep and grow the Senate majority."
Romney said McSally is the kind of leadership America needs.
Both McSally and Romney, who will likely win a Senate seat in Utah, have mostly been supportive of President Donald Trump. But neither invoked his name during the 20-minute gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.