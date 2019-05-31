PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Sen. Martha McSally broke with President Donald Trump on Friday over his threat to hit all Mexican imports with steep tariffs.
In doing so, McSally finds herself aligned with her potential Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly.
Kelly and McSally both warned that slapping Mexico with a 5% duty in a couple of weeks risks damaging Arizona's economy.
"I do not support these types of tariffs, which will harm our economy and be passed onto Arizona small businesses and families," McSally said in a statement.
Kelly told Arizona's Family that the president's plan is "just bad policy."
"A 5%t tariff on all Mexican goods coming into the United States, that is not going to be paid by Mexico or Mexican companies; that is going to be paid for by consumers here in Arizona," he said.
Mexico is Arizona's No. 1 trading partner, conducting over $16 billion a year in trade between the two countries.
McSally's break with Trump is significant.
Last year, she tied herself closely to the Republican president in her failed bid against Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Gov. Doug Ducey later appointed McSally to fill John McCain's seat. Since that appointment, McSally has voted with Trump over 95% of the time, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.
McSally is up for re-election next year. Kelly, a former astronaut, is the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination.
Trump, who will be seeking a second term next year, will need to win Arizona, again.
In 2016, the president carried the Grand Canyon State by 3.5 percentage points.
