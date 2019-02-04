PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sen. Martha McSally announced Monday that 19-year-old Phoenix rapper Isaiah Acosta will be her guest at President Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.
The teen was born without a lower jaw. Although he is mute, he pens rap lyrics and has recorded multiple rap songs.
Acosta does work on behalf of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals.
“His music and his story have inspired people around the world to embrace their differences, and those of others, and to see beyond their challenges and barriers in life,” said McSally. “Isaiah’s vision and resilience are absolutely humbling. I hope that his trip to the Capitol will inform and inspire him as he continues to be a leader in the Arizona community and beyond.”
Tikey Patterson, a hip hop artist based in the Southwest, voiced Acosta’s lyrics. Patterson died last month after a battle with cancer.
I am very honored to have Isaiah Acosta as my #SOTU guest. His music & his story have inspired people around the world to embrace their differences, & those of others, & to see beyond their challenges & barriers in life. Read more about Isaiah: https://t.co/lKPNefQSN2— Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) February 4, 2019
