PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It looks like two U.S. Senate hopefuls will debate on a local Arizona TV station after all.
The campaign for Rep. Martha McSally said on Monday she will debate Rep. Kyrsten Sinema later this month.
The PBS/Arizona Republic debate will be on Oct. 15.
Sinema said last month that she wanted to debate McSally on PBS rather than CNN.
McSally's campaign is calling on debate organizers to allow the Green Party candidate Angela Green into the debate.
