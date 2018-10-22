TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
The McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University wants more people in the political arena and is launching a special campaign to reach that goal.
The organization, named after the late John McCain, will be launching "Mavericks Needed," a push for "Americans to stand up, speak out, get in the arena and vote" on Nov. 6.
The nonpartisan ad campaign is the first phase of a bigger initiative that will run for at least two years, at least through the 2020 election, the organization said. The McCain Institute said it will "inspire and educate Americans about the importance of human rights and fundamental freedoms at home and abroad."
Cindy McCain, John's widow, says in the announcement video that human rights are American values "and it's time to fight for them again."
The rollout includes John's voice calling for people to stand up for each other.
A big part of the rollout will be a building-sized banner that will be installed on ASU's Fulton Center at the corner of University Drive and College Avenue in Tempe on Tuesday morning.
In addition to the banner, there will be 10 billboards around the Phoenix area that will say "Mavericks Needed." In parentheses, it will read "Being a politician, veteran or a prisoner of war, not a prerequisite."
The McCain Institute was formed in 2012 and is based in Washington, D.C.
John died in August from brain cancer at age 81. He was a senator for more than three decades, as well as a prisoner of war and a veteran. He was called a maverick because he would break from his own party on important issues.
