CORNVILLE (3TV/CBS5) -- "You brought us so much love and joy."
Just months after the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain, the McCain family is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Burma.
The Chesapeake Bay retriever was killed in a "tragic accident" Monday, according to social media posts from McCain's widow, Cindy, and daughter, Meghan. No further details were given about how the dog died.
Burma was a fixture at many McCain family events. She was even present at Meghan McCain's wedding.
McCain often shared photos and videos of the dog on his Instagram, as well.
Cindy posted to Instagram Monday:
"To all who loved our dear Burma. She died today in a tragic accident at our beloved Hidden Valley. She now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now @senjohnmccain."
And in an emotional Instagram post, Meghan wrote:
"Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further...our dog Burma was my fathers birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs. The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member. I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad."
Burma remained by McCain's side in life and even following his death. Back in February, Cindy posted an Instagram photo of the dog keeping vigil at a grave marker for her husband.
Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further...our dog Burma was my fathers birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his… https://t.co/mQqSxs5QwY— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 8, 2019
(2) comments
Since the family took to social media to inform the public about this, they should explain what happened. Otherwise, don't say anything. They just want to be brought back to the surface with the media.
This story is so newsworthy I'm glad I didn't miss it.
Hopefully Burma marked McCain's headstone after he died. Or maybe the family was practical about it and just installed a urinal in place of a headstone.
At least there was one member of McCain's family worthy of respect - his dog.
