PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An investigation is underway after a threat was made against Mayor Kate Gallego, allegedly by a member of the Phoenix Police Department.
The Mayor's Office released a statement saying that the office had become aware of a "credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor." The name of the officer has not been released.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
The Phoenix Police Department takes claims of misconduct by its officers seriously. A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Tempe Police Department while the Phoenix Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau conducts the internal investigation. There are no additional details available at this time. The Mayor's office is aware of the investigation and steps have been taken to ensure Mayor Gallego’s safety. While the investigation is ongoing the involved Officer has been assigned to home.
The Tempe Police Department confirms that it has opened a criminal investigation into the matter.
A statement from the Department reads:
On Friday, Oct 23rd, at the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the Tempe Police Department opened a criminal investigation involving a Phoenix Police Department employee. According to the information from the Phoenix Police Department, the employee made a threatening comment against Phoenix Mayor, Kate Gallego. At this time, Tempe Police Department is still gathering details of this incident as this remains an ongoing investigation. No further information is available.