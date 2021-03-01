PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego helped mark a milestone with replacing street signs for two Phoenix streets with their brand new names, Piestewa Peak and Desert Cactus Street.
Piestewa Peak replaces Squaw Peak Drive and Desert Cactus Drive replaces Robert E. Lee Street.
According to a press release from the City of Phoenix, the names were changed because they are "demeaning to women and Native Americans." It is a permanent change.
“The replacement of these offensive street signs is an important milestone in becoming the city we strive to be,” said Gallego. “In every city department, we are working hard to ensure every resident feels respected and safe. There is always more to do, but this is a proud moment for our community.”
To community advocate Ginger Sykes Torres, it not only is much needed change but it also has a double meaning.
“The new street name both honors Lori Piestewa, who was a Native American (Hopi) mother, protector, and role model, as well as the sacrifices of all of our fallen heroes and veterans,” said Torres.
“As a Navajo woman, and mother to three young Navajo children, I feel that the street name change sends a strong message that everyone in our community should be respected, including Native American women and girls. Today, the city takes a street with a derogatory name and turns it into a point of pride for our city and visitors -- and for our children, who will be here in this valley long after we are all gone.”