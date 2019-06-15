PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Office of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego released a statement on Saturday in regard to the investigation of the Phoenix Police Department on accusations of misconduct during two arrests connected to a shoplifting incident.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police investigating after officers accused of misconduct]
Gallego stressed how appalled she is by the video showing an officer taking the two people into custody.
“I, like many others, am sick over what I have seen in the video depicting Phoenix police interacting with a family and young children. It was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional," said Gallego in the statement release. "There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable. As a mother myself, seeing these children placed in such a terrifying situation is beyond upsetting," Gallego said in a statement Saturday.
The Phoenix Police Department now faces a $10 million lawsuit related to the event.
[RELATED: Family to sue Phoenix PD for $10 million over officers' response to shoplifting incident, police respond]
In addition to apologizing to the Phoenix community and family involved, Gallego emphasized that this is not how she wants her city represented.
"I am deeply sorry for what this family went through, and I apologize to our community," said Gallego's statement. "This is not who we are, and I refuse to allow this type of behavior to go unchallenged."
[EXPLICIT: Notice of claim filed against Phoenix PD]
Gallego says she spoke to the police chief, city manager and public safety subcommittee chairman about this matter.
Gallego shared her plans to stunt the spread of incidents like this.
"First, we are speeding up the implementation of body-worn cameras across our police force," she said. "Every single precinct will have body-worn cameras by August"
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Phoenix police officer under investigation for alleged misconduct]
She furthered mentioned a community meeting that will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. in Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. The Phoenix police chief will be present.
"We owe it to our residents to give them an open forum to discuss their concerns with us and to propose solutions," Gallego said.
(3) comments
Sounds like she supports organized shoplifting and the use of kids and the criminals lawsuits . [scared]
Celebrate your history, heritage, and culture.
What a stupid politician this broad is. Yeah, don't wait for the investigation to be done, but react like the rest of the morons to a video that captures half the incident. At least we know where she stands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.