SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Scottsdale will soon welcome 24 lanes of upscale bowling, 85 arcade games, laser tag, billiards tables, 1,500 square feet of event space, a 5,000 square foot restaurant and more all under one roof.
Mavrix, a family entertainment hub, is expected to open in Scottsdale late this year.
The hot spot will be located next door to Octane Raceway at the Pavilions at Talking Stick.
Guests will be able to walk between the two venues and use shared arcade game cards at both Mavrix and Octane Raceway.
