SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The team behind the Maverick Mural in Scottsdale say they've reached an impasse. Thousands of stenciled images of the 5 C's would create a larger image of late Senator John McCain. But the mural does not have the vote of several business owners in the area, including one next door.
"It's always been a commemoration to the late Senator McCain and the veterans that serve," said artist Aaron Bass. He said he's saddened that their project, which was supposed to add to the civil discourse in our community, has come to this.
"We feel like our wall is being held hostage right now," Bass said.
The owner of the building has given them the green light. And Scottsdale's Development Review Board approved it last month. But the owner of the adjacent parking lot said they never got his permission.
"We are vandals and we're infringing on his right and his personal property, but for us it feels the same way as well," Bass said.
Security has now been hired and while Bass has been working, police have been called. The owner of the lot, Dewey Schade, said it comes down to a property right issue.
"The owner of private property needs to give permission for people to come onto the property," said Schade. He also said he isn't a fan of the Kickstarter they launched to help fund the project.
"It seemed a little unseemly that a great man like that would be dying and then after he died, they be out raising funds to exploit his commercial and statesman image," Schade said. "This project on this location is not likely to happen."
Schade said if the city wanted to honor the Senator with a memorial somewhere else, he'd write the first check.
Bass said all of the money raised is going toward materials, and they will fight with the same grit of the late senator they are honoring.
"We're hoping it doesn't have to go to the courts or something like that because its a waste of money for everybody," Bass said.
The city told us their board only approved the aesthetic component, and the two will have to reach across the aisle to work it out.
