MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- High winds Wednesday evening helped fan the flames of a massive fire that broke out in Mesa.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper was overhead as the huge fire shot flames and smoke into the air.
The fire started just before 6 p.m. at Mesa Sales, an upholstery and flooring store at 22nd Place and Main Street. Ken Hall with the Mesa Fire Department says the fire started in one of the back sections of the building.
Neighbors in nearby apartment complexes and an RV park saw the flames and the thick, black smoke rise 80 feet into the air, they estimated. One man told Arizona's Family he could feel the heat from 100 feet away.
Because the business was filled with carpeting, vinyl and other synthetic materials, firefighters say the smoke from the fire was particularly dangerous. Firefighters from Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe told people who live in the RV park behind the warehouse to stay inside their homes while the fire was still burning. At one point, there were seven ladder trucks attacking the flames with water from above.
No injuries have been reported. Hall says it's still too early to tell whether the building is a complete loss. The front section visible from Main Street suffered less damage than the back sections.
Firefighters spent hours of the night Wednesday cutting away parts of the metal building to make sure they had put out all the hot spots.
