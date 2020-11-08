PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A third-alarm fire broke out at a building Sunday morning in Phoenix.
The fire happened near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue at a two-story office complex around 3:20 a.m.
Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says that when crews arrived on scene, there was a lot of smoke coming out from the first floor.
Due to the size of building, Keller says additional crews were called in to help fight the blaze.
Crews immediately switched up their strategies and multiple ladder trucks were moved around the building to extend the attack.
Crews were eventually able to knock down the flames and put out the fire.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.