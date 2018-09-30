PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- At least 80 Phoenix firefighters battled a huge fire that lit up part of the night sky early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. and caused the roof to collapse at a 60,000-square-foot furniture business near Central Avenue and Interstate 17.
The Phoenix Fire Department used elevated ladder pipe streams to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.
No one was hurt in the fire and it is unclear what caused it.
Property records show that the business is called Arizona's Best Cabinets. Company owners have not said whether they have plans to rebuild.
Approximately 80 firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department fought an intense 2nd Alarm fire in 60,000 sq/ft commercial building overnight. Fire crews protected all the nearby homes as well. https://t.co/TlZYfoedmb pic.twitter.com/u9AAYkFxnQ— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 30, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.