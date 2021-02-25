PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A fire destroyed a hair salon in central Phoenix early Thursday morning.
The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the business near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue just after 2 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, there were 20-foot flames burning through the roof of the two-story building.
Video from the scene shows massive flames engulfing the building and part of the building collapsing.
Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department says more than 50 firefighters responded to the second-alarm fire. No firefighters were injured.
The fire also damaged the building just north of the salon, an occupational and physical therapy clinic called Head To Toe Therapy.
A single fire engine was still on the scene dumping water on the building's ruins at 6:30 a.m.
Douglas says fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
