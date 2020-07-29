► Click video player above to watch live aerials from the scene.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A huge fire is burning on a train on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake. The fire was pumping thick black smoke into the air. That smoke plume was visible for miles.
It happened shortly after 6 a.m.
Video from CBS 5 Investigates producer Gilbert Zermeño showed the fire along the length of the train bridge, a portion of which has collapsed. (Click the video player below to watch.)
Camille Kimball was riding her bike under the bridge just a moment before it collapsed. She said the noise of the train became deafening, and as she came off the bridge, she saw people with their phone cameras trained behind her.
"I turned around to look and got the fright of my life," she said. "Now there's fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It' looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. ... The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke." She described the experience as "surreal."
Bruce Haffner described the scene as "unbelievable." "It's such a catastrophe," he said. Haffner also said that helicopters were coming in to help fight the fire from the air and that air traffic controllers were having planes taking off from Sky Harbor International Airport move to the north, away from the huge smoke plume.
It’s not clear what sparked the fire or if anybody has been injured. The train car that is burning was reportedly carrying lumber, some of which was in the lake. There also was a tanker car that fell off the bridge. It's not clear what the tanker was carrying, but Arizona's Family reporter said it had a hazardous materials warning sign on it.
@TempePolice and Tempe Fire are on scene of a train derailment and large fire over Tempe Town Lake. Several roads are restricted near Tempe Town Lake and west of downtown Tempe. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/c9syNfpVUf— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 29, 2020
Valley Metro tweeted that light rail service would be delayed in the area. Buses were being deployed to moved passengers around the fire.
Service Alert-Update: Due to a heavy rail fire in Tempe, Valley Metro is terminating service eastbound at 38th St/Wash and Smith Martin/Apache Blvd in Tempe. Buses are being assembled to transport passengers around the incident. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 29, 2020
According to the City of Tempe, The Salt River Union Pacific Bridge was first built in 1912, and has survived floods that destroyed three other truss bridges in the same location.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as details come into the newsroom.