CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time, we are hearing from the massage therapist who said her client touched himself during their session. Lori Ann Strehle identified her client as Matthew Coates. Coates also happens to be the founder of the popular Living Chandler Facebook page.
Strehle has been a massage therapist for nine years. She said she has never encountered what she went through in November.
"I posted a Black Friday massage special in the Facebook group Living Chandler that he manages," Strehle said. She said Coates responded, and eventually showed up to the chiropractor's office she works out of in Chandler.
"As I was working on him, I started noticing the sheet moving and I heard him touching himself," Strehle said. "He told me he was aroused and I ended the massage."
She said he then mentioned what had happened while he was paying in the front office.
"He asked how I felt about him telling me that he was aroused," Strehle said. "I told him I'm not the massage therapist for him."
She said she called the police. Earlier this month, police arrested arrested Coates; he was charged with public sexual indecency.
She is now suing for emotional distress, assault, and negligence but, her attorney, Byron Browne with the Browne Law Group, said they haven't been able to serve him.
When we paid a visit to Coates' home Wednesday, he did not answer.
"The criminal system doesn't always move swiftly and how I like to litigate; I don't like to wait around," Browne said.
Strehle said she's now only seeing regular clients.
"I wanted my voice to be heard and I want anyone else who has gone through this to know they can step up, too," Strehle said.
