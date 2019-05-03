PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A massage therapist has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a client during a massage at his Peoria home.
According to court documents, the victim went to 58-year-old Anthony Pagliaro's home for a massage. The victim told police she was a client of Pagliaro's when he worked at AZ Choice Chiropractic.
Documents state that the woman had undressed and laid on the massage table with a sheet over her.
She told police that during the massage, Pagliaro moved the sheet and sexually assaulted her.
She told him that it was not consensual and that she did not come to the house to have sex.
The victim then told Pagliaro that she had to use the bathroom and got dressed and left the house.
She went to the Peoria Police Department where officers had her call Pagliaro.
While on the phone, Pagliaro admitted to sexually assaulting her and said "male stupidity" made him do it. Documents state that at the end of the conversation, Pagliaro admitted what he did was not right and felt really bad.
Pagliaro was arrested for one count of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault.
