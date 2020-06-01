PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Masks are now required at Phoenix Sky Harbor starting Monday.
Masks will requred in terminals, rental car areas, on the PHX Sky Train, and airport buses. TSA will also require masks, however, for security reasons, you may need to remove the mask.
"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. When you are ready to travel again, we are here for you."
Effective today, all employees and members of the public entering airport facilities, including the terminals, the Rental Car Center, the PHX Sky Train®, and Airport buses are required to wear a face covering. https://t.co/U9OHmM0Vhl pic.twitter.com/toAm8EB0Qq— PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) June 1, 2020
If you forget your mask, don't worry because you can buy masks at the airport.
Here are some locations at Sky Harbor where you can buy masks:
Masks are on sale in Terminal 4 at the following locations:
- Trip Advisor (Gates A1-A14)
- 12 News (Gates A17-A30)
- Hudson (Gates B17-B28)
- Connections (Gates C1-C9, D1-D8)
- Arizona Highways (Presecurity)
Masks are on sale in Terminal 3 at the following locations:
- Passage by Hudson (Post-security Lobby)
- Ironwood (Gates F1-F15)
- Best of the Valley (Gates F1-F15)
- Discover Arizona/House of Marley (Gates E1-E10)
- Stellar Market and News (Gates E1-E10)
The airport will also maintain a 24-hour cleaning schedule and will be sanitized multiple times a day. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available around the terminals.
For more details, see their press release here.