PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two contractors were hogtied and robbed while on the job in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at a home on the south side, in the area of 8th Street and Fremont Road.
[WATCH: Phoenix contractors worry about business after getting tied up, robbed at gunpoint]
Arizona's Family spoke to one of the contractors who wanted to remain anonymous.
He told us a masked gunman ambushed them in the backyard of the home.
The victim said they were told to get inside the house.
That’s where the gunman tied them up with electric cords belonging to the contractors, the victim said.
Then, the gunman took the victims’ tools, truck and rent money for the month.
Now, the family of one contractor is reacting to the theft.
“It makes me angry,” Keyvan Longoria said. “The fact that people would take from hard-working people.”
Police have not released a description.
The stolen truck is an older model blue Ford F-150.
The victim told us he cannot afford tools or a truck to get back to work to provide for his family.
They have a GoFundMe account if you would like to help.