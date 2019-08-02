PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maryvale woman has been having an easier time getting her Amazon deliveries after she caught a would-be package thief in the act.
Chona Bills says in the past 10 days, she’s had eight Amazon packages go missing from her porch on Elm Street.
“They actually had photos of them on our porch,” she said. “We’d get a call from Amazon, and before we could walk outside, they were gone. We knew it had to be someone close because of how fast the packages were disappearing.”
So when Wednesday afternoon rolled around, Bills was ready. She says the Amazon delivery guy come through her front gate. There was another guy standing by the fence, who seemed to act as though he lived at the house. During all this, Bills was actually secretly watching from her garage.
[READ MORE: PD: Phoenix man tried to break into neighbor's vehicle after grabbing Amazon delivery]
“I barely cracked the curtain, and I was watching through a crack in the door,” she said. “He kind of walked out, and then he went and stood by the car, looking around, and he started jiggling the handles trying to get in my car. I said, ‘Stop! Hey! Stop!’ and he had already cut around the corner of the house to the neighbor’s house.”
And that’s where she confronted her next-door neighbor, Richard Goree.
Bills said he denied doing anything wrong and said he had been at home all day. While Bills called the police, her son came over and got involved, and a police report says Goree swung at him. Bills son ended up hitting Goree.
No one answered the door when we rang the doorbell at Goree’s house.
“I was devastated. My heart just stopped when I realized where they were from,” Bills said.
Police couldn’t charge Goree with theft, because he didn’t actually take the package. They did arrest him on suspicion of trespassing and burglary. Bills wants all her neighbors to know what happened.
“Well, that kind of makes me want to open my eyes a little bit more and, ya know, pay attention to what’s going on,” neighbor Michael Romero said.
Since Wednesday, Bills has had two Amazon orders arrive with no problems at all.
(2) comments
Maryvale is a tough neighborhood. Some people would appreciate a neighbor holding your package and making sure the doors are locked to you car. I wish my neighbors were that proactive.
Mayo thugs like that need be dealt with
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.