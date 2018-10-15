PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Arizona's U.S. Senate candidates -- Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema -- squared off in their first and only debate tonight in a race that has national implications.
McSally is tying herself to President Trump.
McSally was a former Trump critic who’s now become a strong supporter. She’s running for an open Senate seat against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
McSally drew the first question in the debate. It was why she flipped on the president. McSally denied she had changed position and said the president is helping the country.
Sinema said McSally voted for 98 percent of Trump’s agenda. McSally said that sounded pretty good given what a good job Trump has done. She said Sinema’s 60 percent vote with the president “would be a failing grade in any school.”
The impact of debates have diminished over the years with the rise of 24-hour news channels and the internet.
But in a race as tight as this one, a single moment in a debate can change the dynamics quickly.
"A mistake in a debate like this can be critical because that mistake can be exploited in a soundbite for weeks to come," said Emily Ryan, a Republican political consultant.
Right now, polling shows McSally and Sinema running neck and neck.
For most of the election, Sinema has focused running a positive campaign and touting a record of bipartisanship in an era of partisan gridlock.
However, McSally and her allies have bombarded the airwaves with attack ads that call into question the moderate political image Sinema has crafted for herself.
Chad Campbell, a Democratic political consultant, expects McSally to keep up the attacks tonight with Sinema trying to stay on message.
Early voting has already started and most voters have likely made up their minds already.
That means both candidates are trying to convince that small group of undecided voters.
For McSally, that means she risks turning off that block of undecided voters if she's too aggressive in her attacks.
However, Sinema will have to firmly defend herself or risk looking weak.
Again, there is a lot on the line nationally for both sides as the Democratic Party is trying to take back control of Senate.
Right now, Republicans hold a 51-49 edge.
There will be a full recap of the debate on 3TV News at 9 p.m.
