SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Old Town Scottsdale is now home to a new market that is full of handmade, Native American artwork and goods.
Native Art Market hosted its grand opening over the weekend. Heather Tracy has been helping her family sell jewelry for years with "Navajo Secrets." They eventually came up with an idea to host an outdoor market for the Native community in 2018, which led to the new brick and mortar store.
"Since I was a little girl my mom has been talking about it," Tracy said. "And the fact that the market came before that, it actually worked better for us."
The space is a really community project, she says. Each shelf has vases, necklaces, etc. from different Native artists. "Everything here is Native-owned," Tracy said. "And when we scan those barcodes, it actually gets direct deposited into the artisans account. So it's a little different, we're not actually profiting off of their artwork their actually the people that receive the funds for it."
The Navajo Nation has been hit hard with COVID-19 and Heather has family that lives there, including her grandmother. The store, which will also integrate musical performances, is important to them because it's a way to showcase what they do when so many events and shows had to be canceled.
"Navajo Nation doesn't have a big economy," Tracy said. "So a lot of us rely on our metal snipping, our craftsmanship to make money."
Tracy's mom, Denise, says she comes from five generations of jewelry makers. Her uncle was involved in silversmithing and all of her sisters and aunts stayed in the jewelry business.
Native Art Market is located at 7215 E. Main St. in Scottsdale. Here is a link to the Facebook page.