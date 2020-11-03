COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On a day that has some divided, two old friends came together Tuesday. After spending 48 years apart, a Cottonwood veteran reunited with his old Marine buddy. The two met while stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, 50 years ago.
"He took me under his wing and showed me around, and immediately, we were friends," said Robert Gutierrez.
He said he grew close, like brothers, with his friend, Ted Schlosser.
"I thought this is a real Marine, and I'm glad he took me under his wing because I could learn from him," said Gutierrez.
"I didn't realize I had that effect on him," said Schlosser.
For almost five decades, they've stayed in contact, calling and updating each other on their lives. For the last 48 years, they never had the chance to visit in person, until now.
Schlosser decided to pay Gutierrez a visit at his home in Cottonwood. The moment the two reunited was caught on camera.
"When he was coming down from California to Arizona to visit and said can we stop by, we were doing backflips," said Gutierrez."... it's like magic. We're really here."
They shared old stories, remembering how they got through some of the toughest days of their lives.
"Something about being in the service draws you closer," said Schlosser.
After spending so many decades apart, they plan to see each other more often in the coming years.