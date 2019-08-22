SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A marine veteran has been missing for more than a week and his girlfriend is now asking for help finding him.
Scottsdale police say 37-year-old Jesse Conger was last seen Aug. 14 at his apartment near the 8500 block of McDowell Road.
[WATCH: Scottsdale police looking for missing Marine veteran]
"He laid in bed for all of Monday and all of Tuesday, and that's normally not like him," said Natasha Harwell, Conger's girlfriend of 5 years.
Conger served in the United States Marine Corps for 10 years and was deployed in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Harwell said he's suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since leaving the military.
"I asked him to get help. He kept telling me, 'No.' But I feel like I should've insisted a little bit more," Harwell said.
Harwell reported Conger missing the following day when he never came home and never answered her calls or texts. She said she also noticed his gun was missing, but other necessities were left behind.
"In the wallet-- it has his ID, his debit card, his credit card, everything. All of his stuff is here," she said. "I feel like all the times before when he's done this, it was more of like--you could know something was about to happen. He would talk to me about it, I could talk to him. This time he just picked up and left."
Harwell made flyers and is posting them around town, hoping someone has seen him.
"I really just want to tell him how much I love him and his family loves him, and people are worried and he is missed and I want him to come home safely."
Conger is driving a 2015 silver Toyota Camry with Nevada license plate: 696G03.
He has military/American-themed tattoos on his left arm. He also has the word "rise" tattooed on his chest.
If you have any information, call the Scottsdale Police Department.