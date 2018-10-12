PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering pit bulls for $25 this weekend.
The special price includes vaccinations, alteration surgery, a dog license and microchip.
The "Pittie Party" is being offered at both the east and west Valley locations. The east shelter is located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa. The west shelter is located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue in Phoenix.
According to the shelters, there are several misconceptions about the breed:
1. Pit bulls are aggressive. Proper socialization can help improve any dog’s behavior.
2. Pit bulls are not good pets for families. According to the shelters, the dog breed was initially designed as nanny dogs because of their protective nature.
3. Pit bulls are biters. According to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls have better temperaments than several dog breeds, including golden retrievers and chihuahuas.
If adoption is not an option, both shelters are also asking for toy donations. Toys can be dropped off at either location.
