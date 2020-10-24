MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa couple plans to celebrate their baby's due date relaxing at home, which is understandable after learning how their baby boy came into the world. He's got quite the birth story!
Today was supposed to be Michaela Fierros' due date, but her baby had other plans.
It was less than three weeks ago that Michaela was asleep, dreaming about labor pains. When she woke up, she was really in labor and told her husband, "We've got to go."
Because Maricopa doesn't have a hospital, they had a 45-minute drive to Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa. The newest addition to the Fierros family didn't want to wait that long to meet his mom.
Michaela delivered her son, Josiah, on Oct. 7 at 7:10 a.m. -- in the passenger seat of the family's Honda Civic -- during morning rush hour near Interstate 10 and the US 60. Her husband was behind the wheel.
The couple was about 6 miles, roughly an 8-minute drive, away from the hospital. It turned out that 6 miles was too far and 8 minutes too long.
"She pulls down her pants, and I look down, and the baby's head is out," Ruben said. "I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh!' I pulled right over. She pushes, and the baby comes out, and he's on her chest."
Mom had everything taken care of before Guadalupe firefighters could get to her. Ruben, in disbelief, snapped pictures of the moment on the side of the road.
"I was in shock that it even happened because it was so fast," Michaela said, beaming with pride. "But I was just overjoyed. There's no feeling ... there's nothing like giving birth to a child."
Josiah is the couple's sixth child. His siblings are 10, 9, 7, 2, and 1.
"Everybody's like, 'Dude! Your wife's a beast!'" Ruben laughed. "She's definitely a warrior. She's here all day with these kids. She's home-schooling them."
Mom and baby are doing great.
So, what's next for the Fierros family? Ruben and Michaela hope to buy a van. Right now, they have to drive two cars to take the whole family anywhere.